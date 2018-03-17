Johnson High thespians to present a musical story of the Addams family

Johnson High School students will perform 'The Addams Family' at 7 p.m. March 17-18 and 24-25 and 3 p.m. March 19 and 26. In 1964, television viewers were introduced to Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday and Pugsley Addams along with Uncle Fester, Lurch, Grandmama, The Thing and Cousin Itt. The popular series then hit the silver screen in not one but two feature films with "The Addams Family" and "Addams Family Values" in the early 1990s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.