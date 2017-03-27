John Conlee makes a living singing, writing
John Conlee will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 8, in the Carlos & Sandra Cervantes Theater on the Riverside Military Academy campus at 2001 Riverside Drive in Gainesville. When John Conlee was a young boy in Kentucky, he would stand in front of the television and pretend he was directing the music.
