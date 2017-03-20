Jasper Police seek Gainesville man as...

Jasper Police seek Gainesville man as suspect in Waffle House strong arm robbery

Jasper Police are seeking the public's help in finding a Gainesville man accused of a strong arm robbery at a Waffle House in the first hour of Saturday morning. William Timothy Myers, 29, asked for the money from the cash register in a threatening manner and left the 239 Interstate South Drive restaurant with more than $500, Lt.

