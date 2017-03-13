International economic reps from 11 c...

International economic reps from 11 countries tour Hall businesses, colleges

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Times

Patricia Bartels, state of Georgia Brazil economic representative, looks at testing being done Thursday at the Georgia Poultry Laboratory Network in Gainesville. A group of international economic representatives from 11 world markets visited Lanier Technical College and the University of North Georgia's Gainesville campus, and it also toured Kubota's new facility at the Gateway Industrial Centre and the Georgia Poultry Laboratory Network.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
are there any good swingers groups in gainesvil... (Aug '09) Thu Randy 32
Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12) Mar 14 Barbars 24
Infant beat by his father. Dawsonville accepts ... Mar 2 Family covers it up 2
Morgan Bauer (Mar '16) Feb 24 The Mom 13
Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09) Feb '17 Corinal 920
News Gainesville funeral home expands with crematory... Feb '17 craigd3000 1
Pawn Dr. Feb '17 WhatWhat 1
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Gainesville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,061 • Total comments across all topics: 279,622,206

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC