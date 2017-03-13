International economic reps from 11 countries tour Hall businesses, colleges
Patricia Bartels, state of Georgia Brazil economic representative, looks at testing being done Thursday at the Georgia Poultry Laboratory Network in Gainesville. A group of international economic representatives from 11 world markets visited Lanier Technical College and the University of North Georgia's Gainesville campus, and it also toured Kubota's new facility at the Gateway Industrial Centre and the Georgia Poultry Laboratory Network.
