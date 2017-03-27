If you like dogs, you had to be at Mutts on Main. But if you couldn't ...

If you like dogs, you had to be at Mu...

If you like dogs, you had to be at Mutts on Main.

Dog lovers descended on downtown Gainesville on Saturday morning for the annual Mutts on Main event, which featured pet vendors, a fashion show, pet contests, pet adoptions, pet vaccination clinic, live music, demos and more. The annual event focuses on pet adoptions from the Hall County Animal Shelter and its foster program.

