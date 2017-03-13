Hunt for Gainesville superintendent continues
Gainesville School Board members will hold a closed-door meeting Saturday - their fourth in two weeks - as they continue their search for a new school superintendent. The board is still conducting initial interviews from a pool of 30 candidates who applied for the job, Board Chairman Brett Mercer told The Times on Wednesday.
