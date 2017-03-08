History center to focus on food tradi...

History center to focus on food traditions Sunday

As the planting season begins, food traditions of the mountains will be celebrated with cooking demonstrations along with traditional recipes. Hands-on activities and living history interpretation also will be part of the experience during Family Day at the Northeast Georgia History Center in Gainesville.

