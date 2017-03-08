History center to focus on food traditions Sunday
As the planting season begins, food traditions of the mountains will be celebrated with cooking demonstrations along with traditional recipes. Hands-on activities and living history interpretation also will be part of the experience during Family Day at the Northeast Georgia History Center in Gainesville.
