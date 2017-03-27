Hall school system honors vets with honorary diplomas
From left, veterans Larry D. Martin, Lee M. Cain, Jerry H. Peck and Jimmy A. Thompson receive honorary high school diplomas from the Hall County Board of Education presented by Gov. Nathan Deal, second from right, on Monday at First Baptist Church on Green Street in Gainesville. Gov. Nathan Deal made a surprise visit to Hall County to honor five military veterans who received honorary high school diplomas from the Hall County Board of Education on Monday.
