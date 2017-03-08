Hall library pioneer Lucile Nix inducted into Georgia Women of Achievement Hall of Fame
The children's section of the Hall County Library in Gainesville has been named after Lucile Nix. Nix served as chief library consultant for the public libraries of Georgia, brought library services to rural areas and churches, hospitals and prisons, and strengthened regional library services.
