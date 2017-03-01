Hall County under severe thunderstorm...

Hall County under severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m.

Read more: The Times

March is coming in like a lion with strong thunderstorms moving through the northern part of Georgia this afternoon, bringing heavy rain, wind and possibly hail. Hall and surrounding counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning by the National Weather Service until 10 p.m. Other areas in northern and northwestern Georgia are under a tornado watch as well.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Hall County was issued at March 02 at 12:53PM EST

