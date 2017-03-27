Hall County to host victims' rights week event
The county's Solicitor's Office and District Attorney's Office will host the event at the Sheriff's Office headquarters on Browns Bridge Road in Gainesville. National Crime Victims' Rights Week is celebrated between Sunday and April 8. For Heather Hayes, the executive director of the Edmondson-Telford Center for Children, the week "gives victims a time" for acknowledgement while raising awareness about resources available to them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega
|Mar 17
|Bill
|1
|are there any good swingers groups in gainesvil... (Aug '09)
|Mar 16
|Randy
|32
|Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12)
|Mar 14
|Barbars
|24
|Infant beat by his father. Dawsonville accepts ...
|Mar 2
|Family covers it up
|2
|Morgan Bauer (Mar '16)
|Feb '17
|The Mom
|13
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Feb '17
|Corinal
|920
|Gainesville funeral home expands with crematory...
|Feb '17
|craigd3000
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC