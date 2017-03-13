Gun safety, community ties are main targets at annual BB gun event
Mack Norris, 13, aims at his target Saturday during the annual Cops and Kids BB Gun Challenge at Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center in Gainesville. Saturday morning began with a bang at Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center as children and law enforcement officials lined up with BB guns in a friendly shooting competition.
