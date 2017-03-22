Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce job fair features 67 employers
Georgia Tech student Kayla Krauth, 19, checks her resume folder Wednesday afternoon at the Gainesville Civic Center as she scouts for prospective employers during the annual Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce job fair. The Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce tried to make job hunting less daunting by putting 67 local employers in one place at its annual job fair Wednesday.
