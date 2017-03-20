Grady Young Foundation awards 16 scholarships to high-achieving local students
Edna Hendricks and Timeka Brownlee pose with the winners of the 14th annual Grady Young Foundation scholarships. Yasmine Russell, Julian Andres, Alexyss Smith, Alexis Rucker, T'Asia Robinson, Tynayia Peoples, Trinity Seegars stand with their awards next to Boys and Girls Club program director Angel Randolph at the annual memorial banquet Saturday night at Fair Street International Baccalaureate World School's cafeteria in Gainesville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega
|Fri
|Bill
|1
|are there any good swingers groups in gainesvil... (Aug '09)
|Mar 16
|Randy
|32
|Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12)
|Mar 14
|Barbars
|24
|Infant beat by his father. Dawsonville accepts ...
|Mar 2
|Family covers it up
|2
|Morgan Bauer (Mar '16)
|Feb 24
|The Mom
|13
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Feb '17
|Corinal
|920
|Gainesville funeral home expands with crematory...
|Feb '17
|craigd3000
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC