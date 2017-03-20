Grady Young Foundation awards 16 scho...

Grady Young Foundation awards 16 scholarships to high-achieving local students

Edna Hendricks and Timeka Brownlee pose with the winners of the 14th annual Grady Young Foundation scholarships. Yasmine Russell, Julian Andres, Alexyss Smith, Alexis Rucker, T'Asia Robinson, Tynayia Peoples, Trinity Seegars stand with their awards next to Boys and Girls Club program director Angel Randolph at the annual memorial banquet Saturday night at Fair Street International Baccalaureate World School's cafeteria in Gainesville.

