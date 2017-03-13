Georgia teacher, 28, is arrested in $6.2million drug bust
A Georgia middle school teacher was one of two people arrested Thursday in a multi-million dollar drug bust, police said. Karla Alvarez, 28, a teacher at Chestatee Middle School Academy in Gainesville, Georgia, and 24-year-old Monica Pascual Brito were arrested at a house in the 4000 block of Crawford Oaks Drive in Oakwood.
