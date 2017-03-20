Georgia middle school teacher busted in $6M drug raid
A middle school teacher who doubles as a soccer coach was nabbed after cops in Georgia raided her home and found $6.2 million in cocaine and heroin, reports Fox 5 . Karla Alvarez, 28, and two others face drug trafficking and gun charges following Thursday's arrest.
