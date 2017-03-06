Gainesville man retires on 80th birthday after 55 years at same job
After 55 years at Oakwood-based Clipper Petroleum, Robert Stringer retired from his career as a service technician last month on his 80th birthday. Through the years, Stringer helped maintain gas pumps and tanks at Clipper stores.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12)
|7 hr
|YouAreAnIdiot
|23
|Infant beat by his father. Dawsonville accepts ...
|Mar 2
|Family covers it up
|2
|Morgan Bauer (Mar '16)
|Feb 24
|The Mom
|13
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Feb 14
|Corinal
|920
|Gainesville funeral home expands with crematory...
|Feb 12
|craigd3000
|1
|Pawn Dr.
|Feb '17
|WhatWhat
|1
|Teens interracial dating in Gainesville (Nov '10)
|Jan '17
|TBS
|30
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC