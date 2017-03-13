Gainesville man gets 8-year sentence ...

Gainesville man gets 8-year sentence in 2015 credit union heist

A Gainesville man has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison after pleading guilty to robbing a credit union in Homer in 2015. Mitchell Logan Reeves, 24, pleaded guilty last March 29 of robbing the branch of the Habersham Federal Credit Union of $1,729 on July 30, 2015.

