Gainesville man gets 25 years in prison for assault, kidnapping
Marquis Bonds looks down during sentencing Monday morning in Hall County Superior Court. Bonds was found guilty of assaulting Imam Bilal Ali and abducting a 1-year-old child on Aug. 22. Taking the stand, Imam Bilal Ali said he would "pray for leniency" for the man convicted of threatening him and later abducting a child .
