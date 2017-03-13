Gainesville changes Deshaun Watson Wa...

Gainesville changes Deshaun Watson Way street sign to green

Gainesville officials changed the Deshaun Watson Way sign on Pearl Nix Parkway from red to green to comply with federal standards. Gainesville city officials recently put up a green Deshaun Watson Way street sign after they were notified by the Federal Highway Administration that a red sign at Pearl Nix Parkway did not comply with the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices.

