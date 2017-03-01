Free tax preparation available on three upcoming Tuesdays
Four local organizations are partnering to offer free tax preparation for individuals and households making less than $55,000 a year in Hall and surrounding counties. The service will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4-6:30 p.m. on three Tuesdays: March 7, March 14 and March 21. Those interested can call 706-353-6647 to make an appointment at the Gainesville Housing Authority at 750 Pearl Nix Parkway in Gainesville.
