Free tax preparation available on thr...

Free tax preparation available on three upcoming Tuesdays

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Times

Four local organizations are partnering to offer free tax preparation for individuals and households making less than $55,000 a year in Hall and surrounding counties. The service will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4-6:30 p.m. on three Tuesdays: March 7, March 14 and March 21. Those interested can call 706-353-6647 to make an appointment at the Gainesville Housing Authority at 750 Pearl Nix Parkway in Gainesville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Infant beat by his father. Dawsonville accepts ... 11 hr Family covers it up 2
Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12) Feb 26 Tracysweatman65 22
Morgan Bauer (Mar '16) Feb 24 The Mom 13
Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09) Feb 14 Corinal 920
News Gainesville funeral home expands with crematory... Feb 12 craigd3000 1
Pawn Dr. Feb 3 WhatWhat 1
Teens interracial dating in Gainesville (Nov '10) Jan '17 TBS 30
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. NASA
  5. Iraq
 

Gainesville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,707 • Total comments across all topics: 279,264,416

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC