Free bra fittings set for March 31 at Belk in Gainesville
Belk and Wacoal are partnering to offer free bra fittings March 31 at the Belk at Lakeshore Mall in Gainesville. The fittings, which don't require a purchase, are being offered from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. as part of Fit for the Cure.
