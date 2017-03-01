Ex-offenders get 2nd chance to forge a new life
Vickie Huff welds at the Lavonia-based Atlanta Rod & Manufacturing. Huff and other ex-offenders have received training and job help through Goodwill's employment programs and other community partners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Infant beat by his father. Dawsonville accepts ...
|Mar 2
|Family covers it up
|2
|Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12)
|Feb 26
|Tracysweatman65
|22
|Morgan Bauer (Mar '16)
|Feb 24
|The Mom
|13
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Feb 14
|Corinal
|920
|Gainesville funeral home expands with crematory...
|Feb 12
|craigd3000
|1
|Pawn Dr.
|Feb 3
|WhatWhat
|1
|Teens interracial dating in Gainesville (Nov '10)
|Jan '17
|TBS
|30
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC