DFCS, churches working to recruit foster parents
What: Learn more about fostering through UMCH, which is one of a number of private child-placing agencies that license foster homes in Hall County in coordination with the Division of Family and Children Services When: 5-7 p.m. March 26 Where: Gainesville First United Methodist Church, 2780 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville Register: www.fosterrsvp.com Climbing higher and higher, the number of Hall County children in foster care reached 250 in February, Division of Family and Children Services foster care administrator Lindsey Bray said. "Substance abuse has always been a huge issue in our community, and I feel like it continues to go on the rise," she said.
