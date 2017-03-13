Deputies, suspect, children among inj...

Deputies, suspect, children among injured in Hall County crash

20 hrs ago Read more: Forsyth County News

A Hall County Sheriff's Office car carrying a suspect to jail crashed into a van late Wednesday night when the van was turning left onto Interstate 985. Seven people were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, including two deputies, the suspect, the van's driver and her three children.

