Community raises funds for family of Jackson County man killed in storm
Jason Lee Combs, a 29-year-old west Jackson County man, was killed when a tree smashed into his home. Kylie Combs, who works for Keller Williams in Gainesville, and her two young children, Evelyn, 4, and Holden, 2, are getting support from friends and neighbors.
