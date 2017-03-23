Community raises funds for family of ...

Community raises funds for family of Jackson County man killed in storm

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Times

Jason Lee Combs, a 29-year-old west Jackson County man, was killed when a tree smashed into his home. Kylie Combs, who works for Keller Williams in Gainesville, and her two young children, Evelyn, 4, and Holden, 2, are getting support from friends and neighbors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega Mar 17 Bill 1
are there any good swingers groups in gainesvil... (Aug '09) Mar 16 Randy 32
Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12) Mar 14 Barbars 24
Infant beat by his father. Dawsonville accepts ... Mar 2 Family covers it up 2
Morgan Bauer (Mar '16) Feb 24 The Mom 13
Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09) Feb '17 Corinal 920
News Gainesville funeral home expands with crematory... Feb '17 craigd3000 1
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Gainesville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,989 • Total comments across all topics: 279,814,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC