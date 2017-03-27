Boys & Girls Clubs expand scope, change name

Jason Panameno, 8, Virginia Aguilara, 9, and Lizbeth Contreras, 9, play Dance Dance Revolution on Thursday at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Hall County in Gainesville. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Hall County are expanding their reach and changing their name to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lanier, the group announced Wednesday at a meeting of board members, staff and community members.

