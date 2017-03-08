Birds of prey to take flight at Elachee
Children and adults can take a metaphorical flight with various birds during the third annual Raptor Fest at Elachee Nature Science Center in Gainesville. The seasonal nature program features live bird and animal encounters giving children, families and nature lovers the chance to learn more about wild birds of prey.
