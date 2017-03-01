Beautiful baby contest Saturday at Lakeshore Mall in Gainesville
Babies, children, teens and young adults may compete for more trophies and crowns during the Sunburst USA Beautiful Baby and Miss Sunbrust contests in Gainesville. Participants may take home trophies, crowns, sashes and banners and have the chance to compete at other state and international levels with awards amounting to $2 million in cash, bonds and prizes.
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12)
|Feb 26
|Tracysweatman65
|22
|Morgan Bauer (Mar '16)
|Feb 24
|The Mom
|13
|Infant beat by his father. Dawsonville accepts ...
|Feb 23
|JOE Dirt
|1
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Feb 14
|Corinal
|920
|Gainesville funeral home expands with crematory...
|Feb 12
|craigd3000
|1
|Pawn Dr.
|Feb 3
|WhatWhat
|1
|Teens interracial dating in Gainesville (Nov '10)
|Jan '17
|TBS
|30
