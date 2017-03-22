Attorney files reconsideration motion in feuding neighbor case

The attorney for one Gainesville couple in an ongoing neighbor feud has filed a motion for reconsideration after a split Supreme Court of Georgia decision. The court ruled 7-2 on March 6 that Ken and Rochel Parker, a couple living on Lake Lanier near Andrew and Penny Leeuwenburg, did not have the legal right to bring the lawsuit regarding the constitutionality of "good behavior bonds."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.