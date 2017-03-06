AARP event to focus on woman who challenged beliefs on aging
Women's History Month will continue Thursday with an event celebrating the life of a woman who challenged outdated beliefs about what it means to age, as well as founded AARP Georgia and what was then known as the National Retired Teacher's Association. AARP employee Lily Liu will serve as the keynote speaker for the free event, which will take place from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Brenau Downtown Center, located at 301 Main St. SW in Gainesville.
