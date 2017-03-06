AARP event to focus on woman who chal...

AARP event to focus on woman who challenged beliefs on aging

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Times

Women's History Month will continue Thursday with an event celebrating the life of a woman who challenged outdated beliefs about what it means to age, as well as founded AARP Georgia and what was then known as the National Retired Teacher's Association. AARP employee Lily Liu will serve as the keynote speaker for the free event, which will take place from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Brenau Downtown Center, located at 301 Main St. SW in Gainesville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12) 2 hr YouAreAnIdiot 23
Infant beat by his father. Dawsonville accepts ... Mar 2 Family covers it up 2
Morgan Bauer (Mar '16) Feb 24 The Mom 13
Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09) Feb 14 Corinal 920
News Gainesville funeral home expands with crematory... Feb 12 craigd3000 1
Pawn Dr. Feb '17 WhatWhat 1
Teens interracial dating in Gainesville (Nov '10) Jan '17 TBS 30
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Gainesville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,792 • Total comments across all topics: 279,361,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC