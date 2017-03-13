2 rabid skunks reported in Lula, south Gainesville
Both came in contact with dogs, one in the 3200 block of Baker Road southeast of downtown Gainesville and the other in the 5000 block of Latty Road in Lula. Hall County received notice Thursday from the Georgia Public Health Lab- Virology Section in Decatur that both animals had the disease.
