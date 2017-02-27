Woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from Ulta location
Police in Gainesville are searching for a woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a Hall County cosmetics and fragrance store. The woman was last seen leaving in an aqua blue SUV.
