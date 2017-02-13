Various leaders of the community were honored at the annual Rotary Club of Gainesville banquet.
Emily 'Sissy' Lawson is congratulated by Dr. Bill Coates after winning The Rotary Club of Gainesville's Woman of the Year Award. Gainesville Mayor Danny Dunnagan had fun reliving many youthful antics while presenting the Woman of the Year Award at the annual Rotary Club of Gainesville Banquet.
