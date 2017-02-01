UNG's A Little Night(hawk) concert to feature music dealing with love

With Valentine's Day more than two weeks away, the University of North Georgia faculty along with trio of special guests will get couple in the loving spirit with their performance "Love at the Door." The free concert series "A Little Night Music" will begin at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, in the Ed Cabell Theatre Lobby on the UNG Gainesville campus at 3820 Mundy Mill Road in Oakwood.

