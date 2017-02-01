UNG's A Little Night(hawk) concert to feature music dealing with love
With Valentine's Day more than two weeks away, the University of North Georgia faculty along with trio of special guests will get couple in the loving spirit with their performance "Love at the Door." The free concert series "A Little Night Music" will begin at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, in the Ed Cabell Theatre Lobby on the UNG Gainesville campus at 3820 Mundy Mill Road in Oakwood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teens interracial dating in Gainesville (Nov '10)
|Jan 29
|TBS
|30
|Matt Knoff (May '15)
|Jan 16
|Joy
|8
|Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates
|Jan 14
|Not elena
|4
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Jan 11
|Kioneki
|919
|Review: Top Of Gainesville Night Club (Dec '10)
|Dec '16
|Wdab
|10
|Broadband survey looks to boost internet servic...
|Dec '16
|kuda
|7
|Chad Carder Trouble AGAIN??
|Dec '16
|Peaches
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC