UNG professors say Trump has - thin skin,' - has thrilled most conservatives'
The University of North Georgia's Gainesville campus students take part in a panel discussion Monday morning of the Donald Trump presidency with students from the Dahlonega and Oconee campuses through a live video feed. The event was put on by the American Democracy Project Committee of the University of North Georgia.
