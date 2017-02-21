Two teens suffer minor injuries in north Forsyth crash with deputy

Around 5 p.m. Feb. 21, Georgia State Patrol responded to an accident on Keith Bridge Road at its intersection with Westbrook Road, which is west of Jot Em Down Road. A Forsyth County deputy who was driving a marked 2014 Dodge Charger patrol vehicle had slowed down, waiting to turn onto Westbrook Road, with the car behind him a 2005 BMW also slowing, according to Robin Stone, a spokeswoman for GSP.

