Trial underway in Gainesville fatal stabbing case
A jury will return this morning to hear opening statements and testimony in an alleged fatal fight at a Gainesville apartment last year. Eric Aurelio Reyes, of Gainesville, is facing a murder charge among other counts in a Feb. 11, 2016, indictment.
