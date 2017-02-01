Three more officers will be enforcing...

Three more officers will be enforcing traffic laws in decked-out cars ...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Times

Governor's Office of Highway Safety Director Harris Blackwood presents a check for $250,000 to Gainesville Chief of Police Carol Martin and Sgt. Todd Casper of the Hall County Sherigff's Office Thursday afternoon to support the Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic grant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Teens interracial dating in Gainesville (Nov '10) Jan 29 TBS 30
Matt Knoff (May '15) Jan 16 Joy 8
Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates Jan 14 Not elena 4
Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09) Jan 11 Kioneki 919
Review: Top Of Gainesville Night Club (Dec '10) Dec '16 Wdab 10
News Broadband survey looks to boost internet servic... Dec '16 kuda 7
Chad Carder Trouble AGAIN?? Dec '16 Peaches 1
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Gainesville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,219 • Total comments across all topics: 278,521,137

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC