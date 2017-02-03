Students mark book progress - with a lot of duct tape
White Sulphur Elementary student Tessa Abercrombie adds a strip of tape to Principal Dr. Betsy Ainsworth Friday afternoon as Ainsworth makes good on her part of a bargain with students to meet a set reading quota. Assistant Principal Jessica Burce was also taped to the gymnasium wall by students.
