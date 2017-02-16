Slideshow: 5-ton marble elephant installed at Gainesville's City Park Stadium
Erin Still, left, helps her mother Nancy Brewer touch the new elephant statue Thursday morning since she cannot see it following its installation at City Park Stadium. Brewer is the wife of the late James "Bimbo" Brewer, and Still is his daughter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Feb 14
|Corinal
|920
|Gainesville funeral home expands with crematory...
|Feb 12
|craigd3000
|1
|Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12)
|Feb 6
|Mason Dixon
|21
|Pawn Dr.
|Feb 3
|WhatWhat
|1
|Teens interracial dating in Gainesville (Nov '10)
|Jan 29
|TBS
|30
|Matt Knoff (May '15)
|Jan '17
|Joy
|8
|Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates
|Jan '17
|Not elena
|4
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC