Shakespeare's Battle of the Sexes Is On in Gta's Much Ado About Nothing
Beginning appropriately on Valentine's Day, the Gainesville Theatre Alliance invites audiences to the world of Shakespearean comedy and romance in the Italian countryside with Much Ado About Nothing. While witty and fiery Benedick and Beatrice swear never to marry, lovers Claudio and Hero can't find the altar quick enough.
