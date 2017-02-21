Poverty workshop looks to fill gaps in outreach services
Organizers are expecting a large gathering for a workshop Friday that will look at what services are available and which ones are lacking to address poverty in the community. The program sponsored by the United Way of Hall County is bringing together public and private agencies to help identify gaps and duplications in services provided to individuals and families struggling with educational, medical, hunger, financial or housing hardships.
