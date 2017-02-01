Owner of former Gainesville medical clinic to pay feds $20M to settle false billing allegations
The owner of a Gainesville clinic that closed suddenly in August has agreed to pay $20 million to settle claims that he billed for services he didn't perform and unnecessary diagnostic tests. Dr. Robert Windsor owned the Georgia Pain Physicians office on Queen City Parkway, which closed without notice a few months after he pleaded guilty to the allegations in March.
Read more at The Times.
