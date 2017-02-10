Nonprofit provides food and aid to thousands in Gainesville
When he was in the third grade, he remembers eating an apple on the playground when a boy asked him what he was going to do with the core. "I'll never forget," Bagwell said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gainesville funeral home expands with crematory...
|2 hr
|craigd3000
|1
|Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12)
|Feb 6
|Mason Dixon
|21
|Pawn Dr.
|Feb 3
|WhatWhat
|1
|Teens interracial dating in Gainesville (Nov '10)
|Jan 29
|TBS
|30
|Matt Knoff (May '15)
|Jan 16
|Joy
|8
|Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates
|Jan 14
|Not elena
|4
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|Kioneki
|919
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC