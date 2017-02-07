New Mundy Mill school accounts for majority of Gainesville employee transfer requests
The number of Gainesville teachers requesting to work at other schools for the 2017-18 school year has spiked, apparently caused by the opening of the new Mundy Mill elementary school in August. Of 67 employees filing letters of intent to transfer, 48 said they would prefer to work at the new school.
