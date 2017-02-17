Multiple people suffer injuries in 3-car wreck at Jesse Jewell/E.E. Butler intersection
One person was seriously injured and four others had non-life-threatening injuries in a three-car wreck with entrapments at the intersection of Jesse Jewell Parkway and E.E. Butler/Athens Highway in Gainesville on Wednesday night. All five people were transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
