Missionaries share tales of service at weekend event
Mariette Tipton and Linda Spencer with Sisters of Zambia speak about their missionary experiences Saturday during the 2017 World Mission Conference at the Gainesville First Presbyterian Church. During the event, missionaries encouraged others to get involved in mission work, whether it be by cooking, playing with children or building houses.
