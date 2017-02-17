Local golf: Chattahoochee Men's Golf Group holds weekly outing

The team of Larry Lykins, Karl Goellner, Gary Palmer and Johnny Little tied the team of Paul Payne, Bill Ingram, Clay Bartlett and Dennis Pope at the Chattahoochee Men's Golf Association at the Chattahoochee Golf Club on Thursday in Gainesville. Closest to the pin winners were Palmer , Cochran , and Lykins and Bartlett tied on No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.