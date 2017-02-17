KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega
Dahlonega Mayor Gary McCullough told the Forsyth County News on Friday officials with the business have applied for new sign after the one depicting a Klansman with an outstretched hand and the words "Historic Ku Klux Klan Meeting Hall" was taken down due to a violation of the city's sign code. "They don't have to put what's on it until they bring it to us to be approved," McCullough said.
